What A Great Idea! Fill The Potholes With Ice Cream!

When I saw a headline that said 'Ice Cream For Potholes' I thought to myself, 'What a great idea'!

This is the time of year when all around Sioux Falls (and I'm thinkin' probably your town, too) potholes pop up. Or pop down, I guess. Anyway, it's that fun time of year when we play 'miss 'em' with those dirty little devils. Of course always keeping one eye on the rear-view...don't want to be swerving to miss a pothole only to be bumping into your street auto neighbor in the Chevy Impala.

It's kind of an auto balancing act.

Anyway, when I saw this headline 'Ice Cream For Potholes', it intrigued me (I know, I know, I intrigue easy). Let's fill up them thar potholes with Ice Cream, bring along a jug of chocolate syrup and a big 'ol spoon and have at it! What a great way to meet new friends in your town...genius!

Of course, we'd have to find some of those orange funnels to sit around the thing. Geez, we don't want to become roadkill for a scoop of vanilla with chocolate syrup.

Oh, and I guess we'd have to get to the 'ol pothole early...temps are warming up, after all. And then you wouldn't want to race to the festivities because, well, there's all those doggone potholes to avoid.

Maybe it's not such a great idea that I thought it was. That happens to me quite often. The devil's always in the details.

Then when I read the rest of the story, turns out that wasn't what it was about at all. Nope. Turns out it was a town in Michigan where there's an Ice Cream and Coffee shop that's giving auto owners a free scoop of ice cream if they stop in with a receipt showing their car was damaged by hitting one of those stinkin' potholes. So, smack a pothole, get your car fixed, swing by Farmhouse Coffe and Ice Cream and score a free scoop of Ashby Sterling Ice Cream's 'Michigan Pothole'.

Oh.

So no filling potholes around town with ice cream. Another of my brilliant idea's down the ....pothole.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article

