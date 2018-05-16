West Central School District Votes In Favor of Opt-Out

With their school operating at a deficit West Central School District voters went to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether or not to increase property taxes.

The outcome is yes.

Seeing a clear picture that programs and staff cuts were likely voters took a stand and made it clear that they would accept the property tax increase to keep their school running efficiently.

With passing the opt-out the West Central School District could see an additional $1.6 million over four years.

A homeowner with $100,000 of taxable value on their property will pay an additional $62.50 a year. Agricultural land will pay around $30 less than that.

From an earlier report according to KSFY TV the West Central Theater Department could have been cut as well as athletics. The school was also planning to eliminate the gymnastics program and three middle school coaches if voters said no.

The school district is ranked 141st out of 150 public schools for the amount they spend on each student.

