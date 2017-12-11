West 41st Street Traffic Slowdown Expected

Travel is going to be slowed down on West 41st Street in the Kuehn Park area of Sioux Falls.

According to the city of Sioux Falls Street Department beginning on Tuesday, December 12th, 2017, construction crews will be working along the 6300 block of West 41st Street.

Google Maps

Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in the construction zone as construction crews to perform concrete repairs.

This work is expected to be complete in approximately one week.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

