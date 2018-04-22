We’re Not Kitten. Adopt a Furry Friend Right Meow.

As I was browsing through my Facebook news feed one day, I saw the sweet face of a cat named Yuki. Yuki had been at the Sioux Falls Humane Society for nearly a year. Over 100 people shared the post and Yuki was adopted! I would love to see more happy stories like that. I wondered if there were a lot of animals at the Sioux Falls Humane Society that had lived there a long time, so I called and spoke with Allie at the Humane Society.

Allie said that they currently have 23 dogs and 67 cats up for adoption at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. That number is going to grow fast. Allie said that it is now kitten season and pregnant cats and many kittens will be coming to the Humane Society. There are going to be a lot more mouths to feed.

I asked Allie why some of the animals have been at the Humane Society so long. She said it has a lot to do with families wanting younger animals, like kittens, and will adopt a kitten before an older cat. The same goes for dogs. They may want a smaller, younger dog.

I have always been an animal lover. I had a dog for 15 years and I am now the proud momma of a cat, Miss Kitty. If people wouldn't call me "Crazy Cat Lady" and it wasn't against the law to have 67 cats in my apartment, I would adopt every single cat at the Humane Society.

If you're a good person, with a big heart, love animals, and you want a furever friend, please consider adopting from the Sioux Falls Humane Society. For the safety of the animals, there is no open visitation. And, before you complain about this, please think about the animals. Every time we post something on Facebook about the Humane Society, there is at least one person who complains about the new visitation rule. The Sioux Falls Humane Society knows what is best for these animals. You'll need to fill out an application and get pre-screened. Once you are approved, you'll have access to the kennels to find your new friend.

Aries is a terrier mix. She's been at the Sioux Falls Humane Society since July 2017. She's 3 1/2 years old and would love to be part of your family.

Aries is available for adoption at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Photo courtesy of Bethany Buitenbos/Sioux Falls Humane Society (Used with Permission)

Journey would love to be your friend. She's 5 1/2 years old and has been at the Sioux Falls Humane Society since September 2017. Look at that face!

Joureny is available for adoption at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Photo courtesy of Bethany Buitenbos/Sioux Falls Humane Society (Used with Permission)

Mia is 1 1/2 years old and has been at the Humane Society since August 2017. She needs a home filled with love. Is that your house?

Mia is available for adoption at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Photo courtesy of Bethany Buitenbos/Sioux Falls Humane Society (Used with Permission)

Jax has been in and out of the Humane Society for over 500 days. He needs a home where he can be loved. Jax is a terrier mix.

Jax is available for adoption at the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Photo courtesy of Bethany Buitenbos/Sioux Falls Humane Society (Used with Permission)

Foster parents are always needed at the Human Society. If you would like to help the animals at the Sioux Falls Humane Society, fill out an application to care for animals in your home.

Another thing that is always needed at the Sioux Falls Humane Society is food. See a list of food accepted at the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Did you know the Sioux Falls Humane Society does microchipping? Every animal should be microchipped. I probably see at least one lost pet on Facebook every day. If your pet is microchipped, you have a much better chance of being reunited. You can get your pet microchipped for only $20 at the Humane Society.

If you like animals, more than you like most people, please think about adopting a furry friend from the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

