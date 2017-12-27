Welcome to Sioux Falls (One Hundred Years Ago)

Well, it's time to turn the page on another year. 2018, here we come!

I bet there were people that said that a hundred years ago, too: 1918, here we come!

But what was it like back there in the dark ages in Sioux Falls, South Dakota?

Well, Morrell's was already well established, having opened up about 9 years ago. The Minnehaha Country Club and the Orpheum Theatre were open and doing business. There's McKennan hospital and the Coliseum.

Heck, Sioux Falls was already well over 14,000 strong!

And 1918 was going to be a big year...Sioux falls welcomed Augustana College and Normal School and St. Joseph Cathedral. And there was no slowing down.

Within a dozen years there was the Pettigrew Museum, and Sioux Valley Hospital. And a lot more.

Now, of course, we're approaching 200,000 folks and there's a lot more growth to come. So while we say 'Wow, we're really growing!', those folks back there a hundred years ago said the same thing.

