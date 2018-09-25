Weight Watchers Is Trimming Its Name

Weight Watchers has decided it's time to trim its name. Starting in October, the company will simply be known as WW.

A spokesperson says the change better reflects the company's focus on not just dieting, but overall wellness, including healthy eating and regular exercise. So, WW will now also be short for "Wellness that Works."

The changes are already being incorporated into the WW smartphone app. The website changes will be rolled out starting the first week of October.

Source: Associated Press