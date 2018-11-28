Some slippery driving conditions this morning will be compounded by a chance of sleet this afternoon then into the weekend with more snow.

According to Shawn Cable of the KSFY TV Severe Weather Center early morning snow and freezing rain made for slick roads today. Icy roads will be an issue for much of the day along and east of the James River Valley.

In Sioux Falls, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon until 6:00 PM today. Light snow will continue off and on throughout the day with light freezing drizzle and sleet mix in at times. Accumulation will be light - less than an inch - but it will definitely be enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery throughout the day and into this evening.

National Weather Service

This afternoon along the Interstate-29 corridor travelers can expect a mix of precipitation. The back side will see light drizzle and that system will push eastward through the day making the end of the workday commute slick.