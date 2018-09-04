Weekend Standoff in Mitchell Ends Peacefully After 4 Hours

Alex_Schmidt/ThinkStock

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A weekend standoff in Mitchell ended peacefully when a suicidal male surrendered after nearly four hours.

The Daily Republic reports that officers were called to the residence about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an armed suicidal person.

People in several surrounding homes were evacuated or moved to basements. People in a nearby residential youth treatment facility also were ordered to shelter in place.

Officers took the male into protective custody about 6:30 a.m., ending the threat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Crime, Daily Republic, Mitchell, Police Standoff
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top