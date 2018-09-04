Weekend Standoff in Mitchell Ends Peacefully After 4 Hours

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A weekend standoff in Mitchell ended peacefully when a suicidal male surrendered after nearly four hours.

The Daily Republic reports that officers were called to the residence about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an armed suicidal person.

People in several surrounding homes were evacuated or moved to basements. People in a nearby residential youth treatment facility also were ordered to shelter in place.

Officers took the male into protective custody about 6:30 a.m., ending the threat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.