Week 6 NFL Odds and Lock of the Week

The winning continued last week as my lock of the week cashed for the third time in four weeks, taking my record to 3-1 on the season.

This week we look to continue the winning as my lock of the week is the Minnesota Vikings -10 vs the Arizona Cardinals.

The last time the Vikings were a double digit favorite at home, the Buffalo Bills rolled into Minneapolis and crushed the Vikes at US Bank Stadium.

This time though, the Vikings wont have a let down game, they will get after the quarterback and that offense is going to continue to roll.

Outside of the Vikings/Cardinals game, there are a lot of interesting matchups on Sunday.

According to the Sportsbooks in Las Vegas, there is a lot of money coming in on the Cleveland Browns -1 vs the LA Chargers as the Browns look to continue to progress in the right direction.

Also, the Packers look to get back to their winning ways on Monday Night Football as they host the San Francisco 49ers and are 7 point favorites.

For all the rest of the lines for Week 6 of the NFL Season, check out the odds courtesy of Bookmaker.