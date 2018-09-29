Week 4 NFL Odds and Lock of the Week

So far this season my "Lock of the Week'' is 2-0 and I am looking at another winner this week to take me to 3-0 after Week 4 of the NFL season.

Clearly there have been some upsets that have shook the NFL landscape and this week will probably be the same.

The do call it the "Not For Long" league for a reason as the NFL can be full of surprises.

There are certainly some interesting matchups this week including Chicago -3 vs Tampa, Jacksonville -7.5 vs the New York Jets as well as Pittsburgh -3 vs Baltimore.

However, I am going to go with a team that I called the surprise team of the year this summer, the Miami Dolphins.

Miami is going on the road to the struggling Patriots, where the Pats are 8-0 after back to back losses.

That said, I see the Pats continuing to struggle and as much as I would like to take the Dolphins on the money line for my Lock of the Week, I will play it safe and take them +6.5 even though I think they will win outright.

Book it, the Dolphins +6.5 is your Lock of the Week.

Here's a look at the rest of the odds and lines for Week 4 of the NFL season via Covers.com.