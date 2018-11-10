Can you believe we are already to week 10 of the NFL season? Time flies when you are having fun and watching football.

Although watching football is always fun, it is even more fun when you get your picks right and for most of the year, with my Lock of the Week picks, I've been getting them right.

Last week however, that wasn't the case as I went with Baltimore and they laid a big egg against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As much as it stinks that the Ravens didn't come through for me, that was only the second loss I've had all season with my Lock's of the Week.

This week I will look to get back on track with a easy winner.

My Lock of the Week for Week 10 of the NFL season is the Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 vs the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are arguably the best team in the NFL and I'm not calling for a outright upset, but I am calling for the Bengals to stay within the 5.5 point spread.

The Bengals are 3-1 overall at home this season and Andy Dalton and that crew seem to play at a different level at home.

Accompany that with the fact that the Saints are coming off a huge win over the Rams, they like many teams, set themselves up for a down game after a big emotional win the week before.

So go with the Bengals and enjoy the winnings.

