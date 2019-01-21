We love our app. With our app, you can listen to our station, get local news alerts, weather coverage, exclusive contests, and latest concert announcements. And that's just the start.

We love our app so much, we will pay you $100 to download our app to your smart device! Well, sort of.

OK, here's the deal: download our app to your smart device using the links below. Then allow for notifications. If you already have our app, click on the menu icon in the upper left-hand corner, select Settings , the Alert Settings to turn on notifications.

Then every Friday, we will send out a Secret Code Word that you can enter to win $100! It's a simple as that. And, as long as you haven't previously won, you can enter every week for the next 10 weeks.

That's right: we will have 10 winners, each receiving $100, for a total of $1,000! That's how much we think you will love our app.

So don't wait, download our app today!

What else do you get from our app, besides the chance to win $100?

Listen to our station anytime, anywhere, right from the app

Push notification for breaking news, weather, contests, shows and more

Stream music, weather and traffic updates live from our station

Read the latest news, watch videos, view photo galleries & listen to audio content

Submit Photos/Videos directly from the app

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto modes let you to stay focused on the road while listening

Get the latest weather for your area plus a 5 day forecast

Do not disturb modes for alerts (weekend and after hours)

Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing)

Features full multi-tasking with background audio and controls

Share the latest news via Facebook & Twitter

Supports AirPlay feature for wireless streaming to your AirPlay-compatible device

3D Touch added for iOS Devices

Sweepstakes Rules