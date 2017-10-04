We Can Help Homeless in Sioux Falls Here’s How

The temperatures are dropping, and the homeless need a place for warmth, and warm meals.

From the website Bishop Dudley Hospitality House website:

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offers daytime and overnight emergency shelter for the homeless and vulnerable.

In the above video, Dudley House Executive Director, Chad Campbell tells us one of many ways we can help the homeless.

For more info on the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House click here.