We Are Drinking More Coffee Than Ever

Ah', the smell of coffee in the morning! I think I started finding it appealing even before I was old enough to start drinking it.

How old were you when you first tasted it? Do you remember the first sip? I was thirteen when I had my first cup, and I've been drinking it ever since.

There's nothing like a little coffee break during the work day. If you love coffee, you're not alone.

The number of Americans drinking a daily cup of coffee is at the highest level since 2012, with greater at-home consumption as well as store-bought gourmet drinks, an industry study showed on Saturday (March 17).

Nowadays, Sixty-four percent of Americans age 18 or over say they had a cup of coffee the previous day. These days, I'm having one cup in the morning and one more in the afternoon.

I notice the drive thru windows at the Starbucks is constantly busy. I find it interesting that coffee has been around for 800 years, but it took a company like Starbucks to figure out that you can charge $5 a cup for it! Why couldn't have I come up with that idea?

