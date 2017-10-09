You gotta have goals. One man's dedication has earned him the highest U.S. civilian taco award. Yes, there is such a thing.

Local Sioux Falls resident, Chad Birger, rarely misses a Taco Tuesday at Taco John's. As a matter of fact, he rarely misses a Taco Bravo Thursday and Wednesday morning breakfast at the taco joint.

Thanks to his enthusiastic determination, Birger will be awarded the highest U.S. civilian taco award, The Taco John's Taco Trophy, on Tuesday, October 10 at Taco John's on 5100 S. Louise Avenue.





According to a press release, Birger has been a fan of Taco John's since 2005 and rarely misses his weekly trips to the restaurant. Taco John's appreciates Birger's patronage and every Tuesday they give away celebratory mugs for patrons who dine with him in the restaurant.

The presentation ceremony will take place at the South Louise Taco John's at 12:15 PM on Tuesday, October 10.