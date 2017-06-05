Ways to Help Reduce Air Pollution

If your weekend went anything like mine, you probably got sucked into one or two conversations about President Donald Trump deciding to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Whether it's a good thing or a bad thing - depends on what side of the fence you find yourself on. The majority of the people I talked to were against the decision.

Even though the U.S. isn't "officially" part of the accord anymore, there are some things you and I can still do to help reduce the amount of air pollution.

Eliminate tobacco smoke

Don’t burn candles, leaves, garbage, plastic or rubber

Use air filters and air cleaners designed to reduce pollutants

Drive less - use public transportation, carpool, bike or walk

Keep your car, boat and other engines tuned

Inflate tires to the recommended pressure

When refueling, stop when the pump shuts off to avoid spilling fuel

Choose energy saving appliances

Set thermostats higher in the summer and lower in the winter

Turn off lights you're not using

Also, you may not be aware of this, but the National Weather Service puts out a daily Air Quality Index Forecast.

Might not be a bad idea to get into the habit of checking it out before leaving for work each morning, or if you're traveling to another part of the country.

