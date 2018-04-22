Wax On, Wax Off. Waxing the City to Celebrate Grand Opening With Free Facial Waxing

During winter in South Dakota, we hibernate. For a lot of us that means we don't exactly do regular "maintenance" on our body. Admit it, do you really shave or wax your legs and armpits every day in the winter? Probably not. Who's going to see your lack of daily hair removal?

With warmer temps in the forecast, our bodies need some attention and that includes hair removal. Whether you need facial or body waxing, Waxing the City will take care of you.

Waxing the City is dedicated to one thing, waxing. When that's the only thing you specialize in, you know they're going to be the best. Certified Cerologists use two different waxes that are exclusive to Waxing the City. A harder wax is used for the face and sensitive areas of the body and a softer wax is used for larger body areas like legs, arms and chest.

Waxing isn't just a girl thing. Many men take advantage of waxing services too. You won't have to worry about anyone seeing you get waxed. All waxing is done in private rooms where you can relax.

Wednesday, April 25, you'll have a chance to see what Waxing the City is all about. It's their Grand Opening. Walk in and get FREE full face waxing. That includes lips, chin, nose, and eyebrows. Plus, try Brows That Wow. Brows that Wow is a product that will enhance your less defined brows. The Cerologists will apply Brows that Wow so you can see how awesome you'll look with a perfectly defined brow. No appointment necessary, just walk in.

If you don't have time to stop in, call 605-929-8258 to get 50% off your first service. Waxing the City is located at 4807 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls, just off 57th and Louise in the Beacon Center near Spezia.

Waxing the City

