Wave Goodbye to the Cheeseburger on McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu

Coming soon: no cheeseburgers for you on the McDonald's Happy Meal menu. Mickey D's is in the process of slimming down the Happy Meal menu once again.

KSFY TV is reporting that cheeseburgers and chocolate milk are the two latest menu items to make the McDonald's Happy Meal hit list. The changes are all part of an effort to help kids cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar consumed at the golden arches.

If the cheeseburger and chocolate milk are two of your child's faves on the McDonald's menu, buck up little camper, according to KSFY TV , you can still specifically ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but, as of June, they will no longer be part of the Happy Meal menu lineup.

KSFY TV reports that McDonald's made a similar move four years ago when the fast-food restaurant kicked soda to the curb from the Happy Meal menu, that change resulted in a 14 percent drop in soda sales made on behalf of children.

Health advocates have long since had the Happy Meal menu in their crosshairs because they feel it's directly linked to childhood obesity.

In turn, McDonald's has modified the Happy Meal menu on numerous occasions, making changes like; cutting the size of its fries, adding fruit and changing to a lower-sugar apple juice.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: