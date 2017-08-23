Watering Ban in Brandon Lifted, New Restrictions Now in Place

Great news Brandonites, thanks to all the precipitation we've been getting lately, you can once again give your lawn a much-needed drink!

KDLT News is reporting the watering ban that was instituted last month due to drought conditions has been lifted, but be advised, there are still a few conditions.

Here are the new mandatory watering restrictions now in place.

Watering your yard must now coincide between even and odd-numbered addresses and calendar dates, and absolutely no lawn watering is allowed between the hours of 10 AM and 6 PM.

Watering things like trees, shrubs, and gardens is permitted any day outside of those times.

If you feel like giving your car a bath, or maybe filling up your kids swimming pool, according to KDLT News , there are no restrictions on those types of things too.

Source: KDLT TV

