Watch ‘Through the Eyes of a Teacher Before Christmas!’ Video

The creativity and humor is strong in the holiday hallways of this school!

Watch in the above video as these teachers recreate the classroom through the eyes of teachers.

I can only imagine the amount of energy floating through the schools as kids are itching for Christmas break.

The teachers are a special breed of human to be able to contain the classroom, refocus attention, questions and try to get some learning in there along the way.

Kids seem to have access to unlimited energy and then sprinkle in the holiday sugar intake I have no idea how teachers seem to be able to maintain their sanity.

I guess one way to make it through another season is to channel that energy into making creative video parodies of life between school bells.

Hopefully this video will give the teachers out there a good laugh to pull it together for a few more days before Christmas break.