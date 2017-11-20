Watch the Nebraska State Patrol Blow-Up Illegal Fireworks

Last week (November 16, 2017) The Nebraska State Patrol destroyed a cache illegal fireworks the law enforcement agency had seized.

With the help of the Nebraska National Guard and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the fireworks were destroyed in a controlled detonation at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Nebraska.

Then the Nebraska State Patrol did another public service and posted video of the the explosions for us all to enjoy!

Here's a detention from September.

See Also: