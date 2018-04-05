Watch the Minnesota Twins Ground Crew Clean a Stadium Full of Snow before their Home Opener

Something that you come become used to in the state of Minnesota is the occasional snow shower in the month of April.

That is exactly what happened this week in Minneapolis ahead of the Minnesota Twins home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

But fear not... The Minnesota Twins Ground Crew to the rescue!

Now to be transparent, I always advocate for teams to "put a roof on it", but this was pretty cool to watch.

That said, I am glad I will be watching the home opener indoors on my TV, but those that will be in attendance will surely be a lot more comfortable because of the great ground crew of the Minnesota Twins

** A reminder, you can listen to all Minnesota Twins games locally in the Sioux Empire on Information 1000 (AM1000).

 

