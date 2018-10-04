Are Kids Being Overwhelmed by Sports? Here are Some Thoughts!

Manny and Trav have some more 'Advice You Didn't Ask For' In Part 2 we talk about kids and sports life balance.

I got some advice from a wise man once who said: "Anytime you make something or someone your entire universe you are setting yourself up for a high anxiety lifestyle."

I've seen the somewhat gradual increase of the demanding schedules of kids over the last few years. It can be hard to step outside of what appears to be the cultural norm, and ask the question: is this really a good idea?

Years ago Jack Nicholson dropped a great statement on us in the movie The Shining: " All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy."

The pressure of year-round competition will eventually wear down and take it's toll on any adult. We have to wonder what kind of long term effect of year round competition will have on our kids.

We teach many lessons in life, but seem to struggle with teaching the gift of relation, downtime and doing something just for fun.

In the above video, I asked my friend, and football coach Manny to talk about the importance of a healthy sports life balance for kids.