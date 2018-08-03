Watch Sioux Empire Fair in Under 60 Seconds

Bacon wrapped hot dogs!

In the above video Courtney gives us a snapshot of all the action at the Sioux Empire Fair in under 60 seconds!

The food, the rides, the entertainment, and a sixty second clock!

You could spend sixty minutes talking about all 9 days and all the fun at the Sioux Empire Fair, and not make it through all the excitement.

There will be the staple Fair events, like Old McDonald's farm with all the animals to enjoy, and endless rows of games to try and test your luck.

After you play some games and collect some stuffed animals, there will be plenty of food on hand to satisfy your taste buds.

I always have to grab something on a stick, and a bag or two of mini doughnuts, and this year there will be some new items on the menu.

Grab a bacon wrapped hot dog, or some Rocky, Mountain Oysters, and some fresh squeezed lemonade.

For the complete lineup of concerts and all things fun check out the Sioux Empire Fair homepage.

See Also: