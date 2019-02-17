Watch SDSU’s David Jenkins Hit Half Court Shot to Beat NDSU

The other night in Omaha, SDSU lost on a buzzer beater and the basketball God's returned the favor for the Jacks on Saturday.

NDSU held a 17 point second half lead but the Jacks kept fighting and were able to have a shot with time running out to win the game.

David Jenkins took full advantage of that and knocked down a 40 footer at the buzzer to give SDSU the win over NDSU 78-77.

Twitter took notice as well with people all over the country tweeting about the shot and Sportscenter even had it in their Top 10.