Watch Scary Luge Crash at Olympics Tuesday

A very scary crash for American Emily Sweeney in the luge competition at the Winter Olympics taking place in South Korea. Sweeney had a very good run going, but suddenly spun out of control and crashed.

The tragedy silenced the crowd as everyone looked on in horror, especially her family. The emergency crew raced to her assistance.

The 24-year old Sweeney survived the accident. She was conscious and she eventually got up and walked off the ice under her own power.

We have received reports that she suffered no broken bones. But she was taken to the Olympic Village clinic for evaluation, as reported by USA Luge. however, she is very much bruised and sore.

The trouble on the run began in curves 8 and 9 that led to the crash. In watching it, you would think you are watching a NASCAR spinning out of control.

The luge is an extremely dangerous form of competition with the contestants reaching speeds of up to 87 miles per hour with no encasement.

Let's now watch the crash:

See Also: