Watch Ronda Rousey’s Hardcore SummerSlam Training

Ronda Rousey this week said she is loving the WWE and that her intentions to start a family may be put on hold so that she can continue to compete in what she is now calling her passion.

Not only is Rousey talking about how much fun she is having in the WWE, she is putting the work in each and everyday as well.

As she prepared for WWE's SummerSlam, Rousey has been going through some extreme and hardcore training.

Clearly she is taking this seriously and the work she is putting in behind the scenes is a prime example of that.

SummerSlam will air LIVE from Brooklyn on Pay Per View at 6pm CT and will have a pre show that starts at 4pm CT on CBS Sports.

Other than Rousey, there are plenty of storylines and intriguing figures getting in the ring at SummerSlam including Brock Lesnar.

