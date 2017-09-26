Watch Red Beard Movie Review: Neither Wolf Nor Dog
I instantly fell in love with this story the first time I saw the trailer for the movie based on the book Neither Wolf Nor Dog. The fact it was filmed in South Dakota was an added bonus.
Some of the greatest movies I've seen have been overlooked by movie theaters, and I often have to wait for a DVD release or road trip to enjoy it.
Thankfully Logan Theaters in Mitchell is delivering the goods and showing Neither Wolf Nor Dog, for showtimes click here.
I also saw on the Neither Wolf Nor Dog Facebook Page, Cinema 8 Theater, in Brookings is also showing the movie. For those showtimes click here.
Hopefully ticket sales will motivate other theaters to show it, and extend show dates so people get a chance to see this important beautifully told story.
