Watch Red Beard Movie Review: Neither Wolf Nor Dog

I instantly fell in love with this story the first time I saw the trailer for the movie based on the book Neither Wolf Nor Dog . The fact it was filmed in South Dakota was an added bonus.

Some of the greatest movies I've seen have been overlooked by movie theaters, and I often have to wait for a DVD release or road trip to enjoy it.

Thankfully Logan Theaters in Mitchell is delivering the goods and showing Neither Wolf Nor Dog, for showtimes click here.

I also saw on the Neither Wolf Nor Dog Facebook Page , Cinema 8 Theater , in Brookings is also showing the movie. For those showtimes click here.

Hopefully ticket sales will motivate other theaters to show it, and extend show dates so people get a chance to see this important beautifully told story.

