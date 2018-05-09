Watch Out for Speed Limit Change Next to USD in Vermillion

The Vermillion, South Dakota Police Department wants people traveling on the Highway 50 Bypass in Vermillion to be aware of a change. The speed limit on that stretch of road was lowered from fifty-five miles per hour to fifty this week. The Highway 50 Bypass is the stretch of road along the north side of Vermillion that runs along the University of South Dakota campus.

"The speed limit on the Highway 50 Bypass in Vermillion has changed from 55 to 50 mph. This change is effective immediately. This road is patrolled by Vermillion Police, Clay County Sheriff, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Please Slow Down," The Vermillion PD posted on Facebook.

The change is part of an effort by the South Dakota Department of Transportation to improve the condition of, and increase the safety of, the road. The Vermillion Plain Talk newspaper reports that state officials said that over a five-year period there have been 45 reported crashes on the Highway 50 Bypass, including three fatalities.

See Also: