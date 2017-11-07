Watch Out for Netflix Email Scam

An email scam is targeting millions of Netflix subscribers.

The subject line says, “Your suspension notification” and the email contains the Netflix logo.

There is a link that will send subscribers to a fake Netflix page seeking login information and a credit card number, according to a web security company. They added that the email “looks quite convincing” and is “relatively well-designed".

The phishing attempt was discovered over the weekend and has targeted as many as 110 million users.