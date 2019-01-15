Watch Minnesota Toddler Fall Out of Moving Car

A two-year-old falling out of a moving car (January 14) was caught on a dash cam by a car that was following the vehicle in Mankato.

Authorities say the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but the car seat was not fastened to the vehicle's seat. In the video, the car that the child fell out of appears to continue driving. Reports say the mother eventually stopped and walked back to the scene.

Police and paramedics were called and responded -- checking the child for injuries.