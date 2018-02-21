Watch Minnesota Man Instantly Win $100,000 at Golf Show

Sometimes in golf we have some lucky shots. This lucky putt for a Minnesota man led to $100,000 at the Minnesota Golf Show.

Paul Shadle, a Rosemount Minnesota native, attended the Minnesota Golf Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center this past weekend. He did what we all would and attempted to win $100,000 worth of prizes by giving a 120-foot putt a shot.

Sounds easy enough, but we all know that isn't really the case. Golf is that weird game that comes down to millimeters or even the smallest of shifts in a swing. Some of us, like me somehow, have a hole-in-one on their golf resume knowing that the chances of it happening again are unlikely. There is always that chance that the next shot is the big one, or the next par-3 is the chance to get the hole-in-one. It's what hooks us all to golf.

Shadle stepped up to the contest and did something nobody was able to do in all of the history of the Minnesota Golf Show. He knocked down the shot.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the prize included a $75,000 South Bay pontoon boat and $25,000 in cash. Either way it adds up to a great $100,000.

What's even more crazy is that the Pioneer Press says that Shadle had to hit a 100-foot putt to qualify for his chance at the opportunity to for the money.

Call it lucky, call it a miracle, but for Shandle he'll just call it a cool $100,000.

Hopefully his drink tab at the golf show wasn't too much.

Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press

SEE ALSO: