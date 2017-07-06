Watch Little Boy Experience a Leaf Blower for the First Time

It's amazing what you can find on YouTube these days. For example, I recently ran across a video that made me laugh out loud and reminded me of my son Aaron. It's of a little boy using a leaf blower for the very first time. You've got to watch it, it's hilarious!

It reminded me of when Aaron reached that age where he could ( and actually wanted ) to help me out in the yard. I still remember the first time he got to run the leaf blower. It darn near blew him off his feet. Makes me smile just thinking about it.

In the video I found, I particularly like the reaction of the little boy when he realizes the power he's been bestowed. I love his villainous laugh. It's like he's a Jedi Knight in Star Wars and just successfully blew up the dark side's Death Star.

Sit back and enjoy.

Source: YouTube/ MakoTitan

