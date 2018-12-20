Watch HS Basketball Team Make the Best Play I’ve Seen All Year

Everyone on the court and in the stands in the above video witnessed what we could all use a little more of.

Most days my social media feeds are filled with people re posting poor sportsmanship.

There are no shortages of shared videos that go viral because of players, coaches, and parents unable to control themselves in sports.

At the same time there are always people out there doing great things, but for some reason don't seem to get as much attention.

Borrowing some musical lyrics from a Luke Bryan song I do believe most people are good.

Seeing good people doing good things makes us feel a little better about the world we are living in.

Making an effort to talk about and share the good people doing good things helps balance out the other stuff that floods in front of us all day.

Video like this one help us to see the good that is out there and encourages us to do the same.