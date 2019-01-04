Watch Hooper Block Shot, Then Crash into the Backboard

Over the years, we have seen some great NBA defenders chase down their opponents and deliver a block for the ages.

Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others have dazzled us with chase down blocks, but none of them have done what this player did while blocking a shot.

During North Central's game against Augustana (the other Augustana), Blaise Meredith had a great block that turned into a blooper when he crashed into the backboard after the rejection.

According to the reports, he went back into the game and maybe only hurt his ego in the process.