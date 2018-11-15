Watch Garbage Truck Go up in Flames by Midco Aquatic Center

A garbage truck caught fire by the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls Thursday (November 15). The fast-acting Sioux Falls Fire Department got to the scene and put the blaze out.

I was sitting inside the MidCo Aquatic Center when I noticed the garbage truck sitting on the side of the road. The flames climbing out of the front of the truck quickly spread and large amounts of smoke rolled out of the truck.

In the above video, you can hear one of the explosions happen, each time intensifying the flames.

It wasn't long at all before the fire trucks and police were on site making sure the traffic was stopped and the truck fire could be put out.