Watch What It’s Like Taking Uber from a Rural Road

What happens when your friend gets and Uber from a gravel road? Funny friends Justin and Greg answer that question in this funny video.

There is no doubt it takes things a little longer to make it to where we live.

It may take things a little longer to catch on because we prefer a slower pace, or maybe we are to concerned with other things besides being up on the latest fades floating around out there.

It seemed like it took the on demand driving service Lyft twice as long to make it our way as it had already been offered to mass places across the country.

But Justin and Greg answer the question to what happens when you want to order a driver when your standing in the country.

What can of ride shows up when your house is on a rural route, lined with fence posts, and your nearest neighbors are miles away?

See Also: