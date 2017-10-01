Watch for These October Sobriety Checkpoints in South Dakota

The signs aren't always this obvious. You come over a hill and immediately wonder if that drink or two have impaired your ability to drive. Don't risk it. Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 21 South Dakota counties during October.

The checkpoints are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving, and to be mindful that there are law-abiding families on the highways.

Another sobering fact is that the estimated amount you'll pay as a first-time DUI offender in South Dakota is between $7,000 and $10,000.

There are 24 checkpoints planned in the counties of:

Beadle

Brown

Brule

Butte

Charles Mix

Clay

Codington

Custer

Day

Fall River

Hughes

Jackson

Lake

Lawrence

Lincoln

Meade

Minnehaha

Pennington

Roberts

Sanborn

Spink

According to South Dakota State News , the monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the Highway Patrol.