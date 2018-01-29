Watch for Sioux Falls Super Rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’

There was a Super Moon earlier this month on New Year's Day, now we have a 2nd one coming our way. The 2nd Super Moon in a month is normally called a Blue Moon.

A Super Moon happens when that Full Moon makes a close pass to the Earth in a single orbit. This Super Moon is going to also include a lunar eclipse, which is when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow.

This sequence of events creates a Super Blue Blood Moon. This occurrence hasn't happened since 1866.

The best time to view the Super Blue Blood Moon around Sioux Falls with be Wednesday, January 31st around 6 am – 6:30 am.

Unlike with a solar eclipse, you don’t need any special glasses to view a Lunar Eclipse. The Sioux Falls Tri-State forecast is calling for Mostly Clear skis by Wednesday morning.

