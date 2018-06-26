The idea for FA for FA began with a beloved girl, Raena Brendtro. Raena, a fellow musical theater performer in our community, was diagnosed with FA on May 30th of 2013. FA is a debilitating, life-shortening neuromuscular disorder that affects about 50,000 people worldwide. Students from the Sioux Falls area were touched by her struggles and felt that far too many people were unaware of the life altering effects FA has on people. As students, we wanted to inform the community about the seriousness of Friedreich’s Ataxia through creative means. As a result, Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia was born.