Watch Deer Make High School Football Highlight Reel

When you live in a state with football fields surrounded by corn fields the occasional wildlife play is bound to happen.

At a Coupeville, Washington High School football game a deer went full grid iron mode and appeared to know exactly what to do when his number was called.

The video courtesy of Jenny Bright shows a 90 plus touchdown run, but it's hard to keep your eyes on the runner with the deer making it into the end zone first.

I'm sure the deer was just as shocked to see all the people on the field, and hearing the roar of crowd going crazy for the big run.

This will be one of those plays the town will talk about for years to come partly because of the incredible run, and in part due to the national attention received from the deer.

With athletes trying to get the eyes of the nation on their highlight reels I'm sure this player doesn't mind the extra attention due to the deer.