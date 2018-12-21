Watch Dad Freaking Out Over Santa Visit

Seeing the excitement on the faces of kids after Santa Clause paid them a visit and delivered them toys is priceless.

The excitement from the dad in the above video is right up there with his priceless enthusiasm.

Being a parent is no easy task, but the amazing experiences of kids is like nothing else.

One of the best parts about being a parent is being ridiculous and at times going heavy on being annoying.

There comes a point in every kids life when no matter what you do your best efforts will be met with eye rolls.

The best thing to do as a parent is to embrace this stage and go heavy on the dad jokes and ridiculousness.

You can tell by the kids reaction in this video that they are used to this kind of behavior from their dad.

This has easily become my favorite video of the holiday season so far.

When I'm feeling the holiday stress level rise I can watch this Santa excitement video and the stress is quickly replaced with a smile.