Watch Classic Cars Take Over Harrisburg Church Parking Lot

As the sun finally shines in the Midwest and you see humans everywhere trying to take in every drop of sun scurrying around like ants at a picnic party. I am no different after being stuck behind cold closed doors of a South Dakota winter all a person wants to do is something, anything other than wait for the snow to melt.

This past Sunday night I was driving through Harrisburg and seeing all the parks packed with kids, and the streets filled with joggers and dog walkers. I happened to turn down a side street that the United Methodist Church happens to be on and I wasn't prepared to be blinded by the light.

The light wasn't the spiritual kind you might be thinking, but I was blinded my the rows of chrome coming of the classic cars in the parking lot of the church. Chevelle's, Bel Air's, Camaro's, Mustangs, and trucks oh my! Cool cars blinding chrome.

These videos of a church parking lot car hop car shoe brings new meaning to the phrase go towards the light!

