Watch Centerville Tornado Days Celebration Events Excitement

Toilet bowl races! One of my favorite things to watch as a kid is back and just one of many fun things happening July 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th at Centerville Tornado Days.

Centerville Tornado Days kicks off Thursday July 5th, at 6:30 pm with a Co-ed sand volleyball tournament and the action is not stop till Sunday night at 10:00 pm ending Tornado Days with a fireworks display in the park.

On Friday, July 6th, at 6:00 pm bring your appetite for the one of a kind Zebra Donut Eating Contest. The guys brought along the famous Zebra donuts for the interview, and the people in our building couldn't wait to get their hands on them.

For a full list of Centerville Tornado Days events check out the Centerville Facebook page.

