Angela Sharing Love Hope and Some Important Thoughts on Suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and National Suicide Prevention Week is September 10th through the 16th.

I like the way my friend Angela says it: "Every day is suicide prevention day".

Angela's daughter Brittany's love for people continues to beautifully move hope around the world.

I love their hearts, the hope they share, and as a fellow ninja lover I'm all in with them.

Read more from Angela on her Purple Ninja Mom Blog.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-South Dakota Chapter is holding a series of walks across the State of South Dakota.

There is an Out of the Darkness Walk this Saturday, September 15th at Ravine Lake in Huron.

The Sioux Falls Out of The Darkness Walk is Saturday, September 22nd at from 9:00 am till 1:00 pm at Terrace Park.

From the The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-South Dakota Chapter Facebook page :

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

For more details check out their Facebook page.