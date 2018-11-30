Watch a Lakers Fan Make an Embarrassing Mistake on TV

Now that Lebron is in Los Angeles, fans are lining up to get inside Staples Center to watch the greatest player in NBA history wear the Lakers jersey.

That includes this fan who was either really nervous or really dumb.

The first time I saw this video, I laughed so hard and then I had to rewatch it to make I was seeing what I was seeing.

Yep, he actually went with lower than 0.

Now maybe they teach things like that in California, but that is a math lesson that I must have missed.

I will say this though, Pechanga Resort and Casino has been featured on all kinds of social media platforms and on national television, so they may want to reward this poor soul with a suite and some free plays for all the free publicity.