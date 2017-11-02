Washington Warriors to Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic
Have a son or daughter interested in learning more about playing basketball? The Washington Warriors will be hosting a free youth basketball clinic.
Kids from grades 3-8 are eligible to participate in a free basketball clinic at Washington High School. The camp will take place on Saturday, December 9th. In addition to the camp, participants will have the opportunity to play at halftime of the varsity games against St. Thomas More that same day. Participants also receive free admission into the doubleheader with a paid adult entry.
The camp will run from 9:00-10:00 AM for grades 3-5, and 10:00-11:30 for grades 6-8.
Registration is highly recommended and all pre-registrations are due by November 10th. You can register your child by clicking here.
Sioux Falls Washington Youth Basketball Camp:
- Date: Saturday, December 9th
- Location: Washington High School
- Entry: Free
- Time: 9:00-10:00 AM for Grades 3-5, 10:00-11:30 AM for Grades 6-8