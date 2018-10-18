Washington Swarms Lincoln to End Regular Season

Efficiency on offense and a stifling defense led the Washington Warriors to a 45-7 win over the Lincoln Patriots Thursday night at Howard Wood Field.

Every drive in the first half for Washington led to points as the Warriors built a sizeable lead. A score by Lincoln with 12 seconds left in the first half was the only points mustered by the Patriots .

Warriors Head Coach Chad Stadem says the team was able to fulfill the two big picture goals he laid out for his team.

"I had two goals, come out with the same energy and intensity that we had (last week) against Rapid City and total effort. I told our boys in a rivalry game it will take a total effort (to win). That's the only two things we focused on this week. I think our kids responded well."

Translating effort and intensity on the defensive side of the ball was especially satisfying for Stadem and his staff.

"Our defensive guys have been playing well these past few weeks. Obviously, the offense has been putting up some big numbers so (the defense) has been kind of hidden. We did some pretty good things tonight and we're happy with that."

Additionally, Warriors running back Tupak Kpeayeh continues to rewrite the South Dakota football record books by becoming the all-time leader in touchdowns scored by surpassing the record previously held by both Vermillion’s Jason Leber and Mitchell’s Spencer Neugebauer.