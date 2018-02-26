Washington Pavilion Announces Performance Series
Some of the biggest titles from Broadway will be coming to Sioux Falls.
The Washington Pavilion has released their list of upcoming shows for the 2018-19 Pavilion Performance Series and the 20th season includes an all-Broadway lineup. Many titles are new but some may be a returning favorite of yours.
- Finding Neverland - October 2018
- Elf - November 2018
- The King and I - January 2019
- Spamalot - February 2019
- Something Rotten - April 2019
- Les Miserables - June 2019
In addition to the Pavilion Performance Series, two additional shows are available to be added on as a ‘Bonus Bundle’ package including Rock of Ages and the Jersey Boys.
According to the release additional shows may be announced.
By the way there are just a handful of tickets left for the stage performance of Chicago next month March 6,7 & 8.
Become a Washington Pavilion subscriber and enjoy the perks.
See Also:
[gravityform id=8 name=SignUp for the Our Newsletter