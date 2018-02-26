Washington Pavilion Announces Performance Series

Some of the biggest titles from Broadway will be coming to Sioux Falls.

The Washington Pavilion has released their list of upcoming shows for the 2018-19 Pavilion Performance Series and the 20th season includes an all-Broadway lineup. Many titles are new but some may be a returning favorite of yours.

Finding Neverland - October 2018

Elf - November 2018

The King and I - January 2019

Spamalot - February 2019

Something Rotten - April 2019

Les Miserables - June 2019

In addition to the Pavilion Performance Series, two additional shows are available to be added on as a ‘Bonus Bundle’ package including Rock of Ages and the Jersey Boys.

According to the release additional shows may be announced.

By the way there are just a handful of tickets left for the stage performance of Chicago next month March 6,7 & 8.

