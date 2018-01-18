Washington High School Honoring 35 Athletes for National Girls and Women in Sports Day
Washington High School will honor 35 athletes as part of the annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day on January 26th.
National Girls and Women in Sports Day was founded by Congress in 1986 as a way to recognize female athletic achievements. Washington High School coaches and staff members have nominated outstanding athletes in sports sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
35 athletes between all 11 sanctioned sports were selected to be honored.
- Madeline Auvenshine
- Sherae Bergstrom Conzemius
- Rachel Boer
- McKenzie Brandt
- Haley Christopherson
- Jada Cunningham
- Sydney Dixen
- Alyse Dockter
- Megan Ethreim
- Olivia Gasca
- Jordyn Gonzales
- Sadie Goodhope
- Kessa Grush Wolf
- Reagan Henderson
- Madison Hollingshead
- Sydney Jaureque
- Riley Jensen
- Breana Kirsch
- Carlie Kray
- Aubrey Miedema
- Jena Mitchell
- Sierra Moe
- Sierra Nelson
- Erin O'Connor
- Hailey Olson
- Casey Peterson
- Raylynn Rohrer
- Jenna Ronken
- Lilliana Saaleephiw
- Alyssa Sailer
- Emily Stegenga
- Kinsey Storm
- Reilly Swanson
- Taylor VanderVelde
- Erin Zahn
Each of these athletes will be honored prior to the start of the Washington vs. Roosevelt girls basketball game on January 26, 2018.